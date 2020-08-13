Thermo Fisher ends deal agreement for genetic testing firm Qiagen

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.N said on Thursday it has terminated its acquisition agreement for German genetic testing company Qiagen QIA.DE as the minimum acceptance threshold to its tender offer were not met.

Thermo Fisher's revised offer had valued Qiagen at 11.3 billion euros ($13.38 billion).

Qiagen's shares fell 1.5% in premarket trading after the announcement.

($1 = 0.8445 euros)

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.