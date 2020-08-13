US Markets
TMO

Thermo Fisher ends deal agreement for genetic testing firm Qiagen

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific said on Thursday it has terminated its acquisition agreement for German genetic testing company Qiagen as the minimum acceptance threshold to its tender offer were not met.

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.N said on Thursday it has terminated its acquisition agreement for German genetic testing company Qiagen QIA.DE as the minimum acceptance threshold to its tender offer were not met.

Thermo Fisher's revised offer had valued Qiagen at 11.3 billion euros ($13.38 billion).

Qiagen's shares fell 1.5% in premarket trading after the announcement.

($1 = 0.8445 euros)

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMO QGEN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular