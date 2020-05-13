Thermo Fisher Collaborates With WuXi Diagnostics & Mayo Clinic On Serology Test

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) said Wednesday that it will expand its response to the COVID-19 pandemic by developing a total antibodies test in collaboration with WuXi Diagnostics and Mayo Clinic.

Thermo said that the collaboration on serology test will complement its widely adopted TaqPath COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test.

Thermo Fisher noted that it will seek U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and international regulatory authorizations for the test over the next few weeks.

Once approved for use, the Thermo Scientific OmniPath COVID-19 Total Antibody ELISA test will detect Immunoglobulin M (IgM) and Immunoglobulin G (IgG) to help clinicians determine if a patient has been exposed to SARS-CoV-2.

The test is designed to run on an open instrument platform, and the determination of antibody status will aid in the diagnosis of the disease during the acute and recovery stages of infection.

Thermo Fisher stated that it will begin manufacturing the Thermo Scientific OmniPath COVID-19 Total Antibody ELISA test at its sites in the U.S. and Europe in the next few weeks as it prepares to submit for EUA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.