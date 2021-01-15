BioTech
TMO

Thermo Fisher buys Henogen for nearly $880 mln in gene therapy expansion

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

Medical device maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said on Friday it has bought Henogen SA, a Belgium-based viral vector manufacturing business, for about 725 million euros ($879.72 million) in cash.

Adds details about Henogen's business and Brammer Bio acquisition

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N said on Friday it has bought Henogen SA, a Belgium-based viral vector manufacturing business, for about 725 million euros ($879.72 million) in cash.

The acquisition, from contract manufacturing services provider Novasep, will help expand Thermo Fisher's capabilities for cell and gene vaccines and therapies, Thermo Fisher said in a statement.

In 2019, Thermo Fisher bought Brammer Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization that specialized in making viral vectors, used in gene therapies to deliver genetic materials into defective cells.

Henogen has about 400 employees and is estimated to have generated revenue of 80 million euros ($97.04 million) in 2020, Thermo Fisher said.

The business will be part of Thermo Fisher's pharma services business, it said.

($1 = 0.8241 euros)

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMO

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    #TradeTalks: ModivCare's core purpose and dismantling the barriers of health inequities

    ModivCare CEO Dan Greenleaf joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the company’s core purpose and dismantling the barriers of health inequities.

    Jan 6, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular