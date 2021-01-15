Thermo Fisher buys Belgium's Henogen for nearly $880 mln

Corrects typo in paragraph 2

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N said on Friday it has completed acquisition of Henogen SA, a Belgium-based viral vector manufacturing business, for about 725 million euros ($879.72 million) in cash.

The acquisition will help expand Thermo Fisher's capabilities for cell and gene vaccines and therapies, the company said.

Thermo Fisher bought Henogen from contract manufacturing services provider Novasep.

($1 = 0.8241 euros)

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

