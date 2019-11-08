Thermo Fisher Board Authorizes $2.5 Bln Buyback, Declares Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) said the company's board has authorized the repurchase of $2.5 billion of shares of its common stock in the open market or in negotiated transactions. The new authorization replaces the company's existing repurchase authorization, of which $500 million was remaining.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. also announced its board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2019.

