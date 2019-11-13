BioTech

Thermo Fisher approaches genetic testing specialist Qiagen for deal - Bbg

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published

Instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has approached genetic testing specialist Qiagen NV about a potential deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N has approached genetic testing specialist Qiagen NV QIA.DE, QGEN.N about a potential deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Thermo Fisher and Qiagen did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Germany's Qiagen, valued at about $8 billion as of Wednesday's close, has suffered a recent slump in performance and the stock was hit hard when its Chief Executive Officer Peer Schatz quit after a disappointing third-quarter forecast.

Qiagen shares closed up 10% at $35.60 on Wednesday, while Thermo Fisher shares closed up 1%.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9759; Twitter: @s_qakhan))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular