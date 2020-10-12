Thermo Fisher Adds Two New COVID-19 Antibody Tests To Its Portfolio - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) announced two SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests: OmniPATH COVID-19 Total Antibody ELISA test, and the EliA SARS-CoV-2-Sp1 IgG test. These new tests are for detecting COVID-19 antibodies.

The company said its OmniPATH COVID-19 Total Antibody ELISA test, developed in conjunction with the Mayo Clinic and WuXi Diagnostics, has been previously granted Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for qualitative detection of total antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, including immunoglobulin M (IgM), immunoglobulin A (IgA) and immunoglobulin G (IgG). The EliA SARS-CoV-2-Sp1 IgG test is commercially available in accordance with the FDA's, Policy for Coronavirus Disease-2019 Tests During the Public Health Emergency (Revised).

