Thermador Groupe (EPA:THEP) Price Target Decreased by 7.33% to 94.52

The average one-year price target for Thermador Groupe (EPA:THEP) has been revised to 94.52 / share. This is an decrease of 7.33% from the prior estimate of 102.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.85 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.15% from the latest reported closing price of 80.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermador Groupe. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THEP is 0.28%, a decrease of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 938K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 308K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 270K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 62K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THEP by 3.69% over the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 59K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing a decrease of 13.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THEP by 2.15% over the last quarter.

PNVAX - Putnam International Capital Opportunities Fund Shares holds 55K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THEP by 4.37% over the last quarter.

