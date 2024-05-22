News & Insights

Therma Bright Targets $1M Capital Raise

May 22, 2024 — 08:22 am EDT

Therma Bright (TSE:THRM) has released an update.

Therma Bright Inc. has launched a private placement to raise $1 million through the sale of units at $0.01 each, with added warrants for future share purchases at incremental prices. The funds are earmarked for investment in new technologies, settling debts, and general working capital. The offering is exclusive to qualified investors, with the possibility of paying finders’ fees, and is set to close by June 7, 2024.

