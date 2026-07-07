Theriva Gets AEMPS Approval For VIRAGE2 Phase 2a Trial Of VCN-01 In Metastatic PDAC; But Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Theriva Biologics (TOVX), a clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer, announced that the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) has authorised the company to initiate the Phase 2a VIRAGE2 clinical trial, evaluating VCN-01 in patients with newly diagnosed metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma or PDAC.

VCN-01 (zabilugene almadenorepvec) in evaluation is a systemically administered oncolytic adenovirus designed to replicate within tumor cells and degrade the tumor stroma that acts as a significant physical and immunosuppressive barrier to cancer treatment, according to the company.

The VIRAGE2 trial is a Phase 2a, single-arm, single-centre, open-label, proof-of-concept trial evaluating increased-frequency dosing of VCN-01 in combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in 6 evaluable patients with histologically confirmed, newly diagnosed metastatic pancreatic cancer, enrolled at a single site in Spain.

Primary endpoints for the trial are the adverse event profile and levels of VCN-01 viral genomes in blood. Secondary endpoints include objective response rate, duration of response, progression-free survival, overall survival, and circulating levels of anti-VCN-01 neutralising antibodies.

Specifically, the VIRAGE2 trial will evaluate the feasibility of administering at least 3 doses of VCN-01, spaced 2 months apart, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, and assess whether more frequent dosing of VCN-01 is well tolerated by patients and does not adversely affect VCN-01 levels in the body.

Results from this trial may provide a head start on the VCN-01 dosing regimen for the company's future pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial.

The VIRAGE2 trial design builds on the results of the VIRAGE Phase 2b clinical trial that enrolled 112 patients and evaluated VCN_01 in treatment-naïve patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) receiving gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy.

According to the company, in the previous VIRAGE trial, patients who received 2 doses of VCN-01, administered 3 months apart, had significantly improved overall survival, progression-free survival, and duration of response compared with patients treated with a single dose of VCN-01 or with SoC chemotherapy alone.

TOVX has traded between $0.16 and $0.86 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $0.25. TOVX is currently down 7.22% at $0.23.

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