Theriva Biologics (TOVX) Price Target Decreased by 37.50% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for Theriva Biologics (NYSEAM:TOVX) has been revised to $2.55 / share. This is a decrease of 37.50% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 758.59% from the latest reported closing price of $0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Theriva Biologics. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 17.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOVX is 0.00%, an increase of 31.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 196.35% to 1,296K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 212K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 86.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOVX by 277.76% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 191K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 88.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOVX by 348.38% over the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 112K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOVX by 62.50% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 43K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Investments holds 42K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing a decrease of 46.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOVX by 66.31% over the last quarter.

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