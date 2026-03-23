Theriva Biologics Shares Jump 50% After FDA Supports Phase 3 Plan For VCN-01

(RTTNews) - Theriva Biologics (TOVX) saw its stock surge more than 50% after the company announced that the U.S. FDA provided positive End-of-Phase 2 feedback supporting the design of a Phase 3 trial for its lead candidate, VCN-01, in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The agency's alignment allows the company to move forward with a pivotal study aimed at improving outcomes in one of the deadliest and hardest-to-treat cancers. Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed late, when surgery is no longer an option. Standard chemotherapy offers limited benefit, and survival rates remain among the lowest of all major cancers. This has created an urgent need for new treatment approaches.

FDA Alignment Clears Path for Phase 3 Trial

During the End-of-Phase 2 meeting, the FDA expressed general agreement with Theriva's proposed Phase 3 study design, which closely mirrors the company's successful VIRAGE Phase 2 trial. In that earlier study, patients receiving VCN-01 alongside standard chemotherapy showed improvements in overall survival, progression-free survival, and duration of response compared to chemotherapy alone. Notably, patients who received two doses of VCN-01 experienced even greater benefit.

Based on these findings, the Phase 3 trial will incorporate repeat dosing and an adaptive design intended to optimize timelines and increase the likelihood of detecting meaningful clinical benefit.

The FDA also agreed with key elements of the protocol, including:

-The proposed dosing schedule using repeated "macrocycles"

-Inclusion and exclusion criteria

-The primary endpoint of overall survival

-Key secondary endpoints such as progression-free survival

-Plans for interim analyses and statistical expectations

The agency further indicated that, if successful, a single, high-quality randomized Phase 3 trial could support a future biologics license application (BLA).

A Novel Approach to Breaking Tumor Barriers

VCN-01 is an intravenously delivered oncolytic adenovirus designed to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells while breaking down the dense tumor stroma- a major barrier that prevents chemotherapy and immune cells from reaching pancreatic tumors. By degrading this barrier, VCN-01 may enhance the effectiveness of both chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Company Outlook

Theriva's CEO, Steven A. Shallcross, said the FDA's feedback, combined with earlier guidance from the European Medicines Agency, enables the company to finalize its Phase 3 protocol and pursue strategic funding or partnerships to support the pivotal trial.

TOVX has traded between $0.16 and $1.50 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.27, up 50%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.