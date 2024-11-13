News & Insights

Stocks

Theriva Biologics price target lowered to $6 from $25 at Maxim

November 13, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Maxim lowered the firm’s price target on Theriva Biologics (TOVX) to $6 from $25 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported Q3 results with a net loss of ($7.7M) and ended the period with $16.4M in cash on the balance sheet, which should provide runway into the first half of 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Maxim anticipates additional capital needs to potentially expand the Phase 2b VIRAGE study into a Phase 3 study next year as well as to fund the planned later-stage study in retinoblastoma, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TOVX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TOVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.