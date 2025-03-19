Theriva Biologics to Present at the CAGLA NeauxCancer 2025 Conference in New Orleans

Theriva Biologics will present at the NeauxCancer 2025 Conference, showcasing its cancer treatments and management team.

Theriva Biologics, a clinical-stage company focused on developing cancer therapeutics, announced its participation in the NeauxCancer 2025 Conference hosted by the Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana from March 27-29, 2025, at The Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel. Theriva's management will present on March 28 during the conference's Innovation track, which highlights innovative biotech firms in oncology. The company is recognized for its oncolytic adenovirus platform aimed at enhancing cancer treatment effectiveness and immune response. Its leading candidates include VCN-01, designed to target tumor cells; SYN-004, intended to protect the microbiome in transplant patients; and SYN-020, a treatment for gastrointestinal and systemic conditions. Interested investors can arrange one-on-one meetings through the company's investor relations.

Theriva™ Biologics will be presenting at the CAGLA NeauxCancer 2025 Conference, highlighting its commitment to addressing critical oncology areas and showcasing its innovation in cancer therapeutics.

The company's participation in a prominent conference indicates potential investor interest and offers opportunities for networking with stakeholders in the healthcare and biotech sectors.

Theriva's lead therapeutic candidates, including VCN-01, SYN-004, and SYN-020, demonstrate a diversified approach to treating cancer and related diseases, which may enhance the company's market position and attract further investment.

The press release does not provide any significant updates on clinical trial results, partnerships, or financial performance, which could leave investors seeking more substantial information about the company's progress and prospects.



There is a lack of specificity regarding the outcomes or advancements from their oncolytic adenovirus platform, raising concerns about the effectiveness and viability of their lead candidates.



The focus on attending a conference may indicate that the company is still in the promotional stage rather than delivering concrete product developments or breakthroughs, which can be seen as a negative for stakeholders looking for growth opportunities.

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva™ Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that the Company’s Management will be attending and presenting at the Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana (CAGLA) NeauxCancer 2025 Conference being held March 27th-29th, 2025 at The Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, LA.





A company presentation will take place during the conference’s Innovation track on Friday, March 28th at 9:00am. NeauxCancer conference’s Innovation track spotlights the most promising emerging biotech and healthcare companies advancing detection, treatment, and cures across critical oncology areas.





Theriva’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference, interested investors should contact Theriva’s investor relations representative as below.







About Theriva™ Biologics, Inc.







Theriva™ Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), is a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company is advancing a new oncolytic adenovirus platform designed for intravenous (IV), intravitreal and antitumoral delivery to trigger tumor cell death, improve access of co-administered cancer therapies to the tumor, and promote a robust and sustained anti-tumor response by the patient’s immune system. The Company’s lead candidates are: (1) VCN-01, an oncolytic adenovirus designed to replicate selectively and aggressively within tumor cells, and to degrade the tumor stroma barrier that serves as a significant physical and immunosuppressive barrier to cancer treatment; (2) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used IV beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent microbiome damage, thereby limiting overgrowth of pathogenic organisms such as VRE (vancomycin resistant Enterococci) and reducing the incidence and severity of acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients; and (3) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Theriva Biologics’ website at



www.therivabio.com



.







For further information, please contact:









Investor Relations:







Kevin Gardner





LifeSci Advisors, LLC







kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com







617-283-2856



