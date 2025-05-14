Theriva Biologics Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Theriva Biologics (TOVX) posted a first quarter net loss to stockholders of $4.3 million compared to a loss of $5.2 million, prior year. Net loss per share was $1.55 compared to a loss of $7.53. Cash and cash equivalents were $10 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $11.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

Steven Shallcross, CEO of Theriva Biologics, said: "The VIRAGE Phase 2b clinical trial of VCN-01 with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in newly diagnosed metastatic pancreatic cancer patients achieved its primary survival and safety endpoints. We are working to scale up manufacturing and finalize the design of a Phase 3 trial of VCN-01 with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel."

