Theriva Biologics picked as finalist in competition for Merck KGaA’s EMEA grant

October 31, 2024 — 04:45 pm EDT

Theriva Biologics (TOVX) announced selection as one of five finalists for Merck KGaA’s EMEA Advance Biotech Grant. Finalists for the grant will present to a six-judge panel from Merck’s Emerging Biotech group during BIO Europe 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden. Manel Cascallo, PhD., General Director – EU Subsidiary, Theriva Biologics, will present an overview of VCN-01, currently being studied in a Phase 2b clinical trial in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy. Dr Cascallo will highlight VCN-01’s novel mechanisms of action and Theriva’s internal capabilities to develop its manufacturing process in his presentation on Monday, November 4…

