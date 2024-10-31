Theriva Biologics picked as finalist in competition for Merck KGaA’s EMEA grant

Theriva Biologics (TOVX) announced selection as one of five finalists for Merck KGaA’s EMEA Advance Biotech Grant. Finalists for the grant will present to a six-judge panel from Merck’s Emerging Biotech group during BIO Europe 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden. Manel Cascallo, PhD., General Director – EU Subsidiary, Theriva Biologics, will present an overview of VCN-01, currently being studied in a Phase 2b clinical trial in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy. Dr Cascallo will highlight VCN-01’s novel mechanisms of action and Theriva’s internal capabilities to develop its manufacturing process in his presentation on Monday, November 4…

