Theriva Biologics Highlights Key Achievements in Q3 2024

Theriva Biologics, Inc. ( (TOVX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Theriva Biologics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Theriva Biologics, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on developing innovative therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases, primarily utilizing an oncolytic adenovirus platform. The company’s efforts are directed at addressing areas of high unmet medical need, particularly in oncology.

In its third quarter 2024 earnings report, Theriva Biologics highlighted significant operational achievements and financial results. Noteworthy accomplishments included the completion of patient enrollment in the VIRAGE Phase 2b clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and the receipt of funding from the Spanish Government to support manufacturing efforts.

Key financial metrics from the quarter showed a notable increase in general and administrative expenses, attributed to changes in contingent considerations and specific operational costs. Research and development costs saw a decline due to reduced clinical trial expenses. Meanwhile, impairment charges were recorded due to a decline in the market price of the company’s stock, affecting in-process R&D and goodwill valuations.

Looking ahead, Theriva Biologics plans to advance its VCN-01 program into a potential Phase 3 trial, leveraging both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations. The company remains focused on expanding its treatment landscape for hard-to-treat cancers, with strategic discussions ongoing to refine its clinical approach for retinoblastoma and other indications.

