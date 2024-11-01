Theriva Biologics Expands Stock Plans and Share Authority

Theriva Biologics ( (TOVX) ) has shared an announcement.

Theriva Biologics, Inc. has made significant amendments to its 2020 Stock Incentive Plan, increasing the share authority from 280,000 to 2,500,000 and adjusting the annual non-employee director grant limit. This change, approved during the 2024 Annual Meeting, also coincides with an increase in authorized common stock from 14 million to 350 million shares, reflecting strategic growth plans. Stockholders ratified various proposals, signaling strong support for the company’s future direction.

See more data about TOVX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.