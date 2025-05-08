Theriva Biologics Closes $7.5 Million Public Offering to Advance Cancer Therapeutics

Theriva Biologics closes public offering, raising approximately $7.5 million for cancer treatment development and corporate purposes.

Theriva Biologics, a clinical-stage company focused on developing cancer therapeutics, today announced the successful closing of a public offering of 6,818,180 shares of common stock and warrants, generating approximately $7.5 million in gross proceeds. The shares and accompanying warrants were priced at $1.10 each, with the warrants exercisable immediately and valid for five years. The funds will primarily support working capital, research, and development, as well as potential investments or acquisitions, though no agreements are currently in place. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering, which was conducted under a registration statement filed with the SEC. The company emphasizes its commitment to addressing unmet needs in cancer treatment through its innovative therapeutic platforms.

Potential Positives

Theriva Biologics successfully closed a public offering, raising approximately $7.5 million in gross proceeds, which enhances its financial position to support growth initiatives.

The funds will primarily be utilized for research and development and manufacturing scale-up, indicating a focus on advancing its clinical-stage products.

The offering includes warrants with an exercise price of $1.10, providing potential for additional capital injection in the future, subject to exercise by warrant holders.

The SEC's approval of the registration statement indicates regulatory compliance and enables the company to pursue public investment opportunities effectively.

Potential Negatives

The company raised only approximately $7.5 million through the public offering, which may indicate challenges in attracting more substantial investments or investor confidence in their current financial health.

The need for additional working capital, as highlighted in the press release, may raise concerns regarding the company's operational stability and ability to fund ongoing research and development effectively.

The absence of any specific commitments or agreements for future investments or acquisitions could suggest a lack of strategic direction or opportunities for growth, which may be viewed negatively by investors.

FAQ

What was the total gross proceeds from Theriva's recent public offering?

Theriva Biologics received approximately $7.5 million in gross proceeds from the public offering.

What is the purpose of the funds raised in the offering?

The funds will primarily be used for working capital, research and development, and manufacturing scale-up.

What are the terms of the warrants associated with the offering?

The warrants have an exercise price of $1.10, became exercisable immediately, and expire five years after issuance.

Who acted as the placement agent for Theriva's offering?

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners served as the sole placement agent for the offering.

When was the registration statement for the securities declared effective?

The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on May 7, 2025.

$TOVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $TOVX stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 296 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $518





ROCKVILLE, Md., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), (“Theriva” or the “Company”), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced the closing of its previously announced “reasonable best efforts” public offering of 6,818,180 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 6,818,180 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $1.10 per share and accompanying warrant (the “Offering”). The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $7.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, and assuming no exercise of the warrants. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, became exercisable immediately upon issuance and expire five years from the issuance date.





The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes, including for research and development and manufacturing scale-up. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds to invest in or acquire other products, businesses or technologies, although it currently has no commitments or agreements with respect to any such investments or acquisitions.





A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the Offering.









The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-283722), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 10, 2024, as amended, which was declared effective by the SEC on May 7, 2025. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to the Offering. The final prospectus relating to the Offering has been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners at 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 624-2060 or e-mail at



prospectus@allianceg.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Theriva Biologics, Inc.







Theriva™ Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), is a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company’s subsidiary Theriva Biologics, S.L. , has been developing a new oncolytic adenovirus platform designed for intravenous (IV), intravitreal and antitumoral delivery to trigger tumor cell death, improve access of co-administered cancer therapies to the tumor, and promote a robust and sustained anti-tumor response by the patient’s immune system. The Company’s lead clinical-stage candidates are: (1) VCN-01 (zabilugene almadenorepvec), an oncolytic adenovirus designed to replicate selectively and aggressively within tumor cells, and to degrade the tumor stroma barrier that serves as a significant physical and immunosuppressive barrier to cancer treatment; (2) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used IV beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent microbiome damage, thereby limiting overgrowth of pathogenic organisms such as VRE (vancomycin resistant Enterococci) and reducing the incidence and severity of acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients); and (3) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Theriva Biologics’ website at



www.therivabio.com



.







Forward-Looking Statement







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the prospectus related to the Offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption “Risk Factors.” You should also carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on March 6, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company’s Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference therein. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







Investor Relations:







Kevin Gardner





LifeSci Advisors, LLC





kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com





617-283-2856



