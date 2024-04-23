Theriva Biologics Announces Positive Data From Phase 1 Trial Of VCN-01 In Intraocular Retinoblastoma

(RTTNews) - Theriva Biologics Inc. (TOVX) Tuesday announced positive data from the Phase 1 trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of two intravitreal injections of its investigational oncolytic adenovirus VCN-01 in patients with intraocular retinoblastoma that is refractory to chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

The trial was an investigator sponsored one.

Steven Shallcross, chief executive officer of Theriva Biologics said, "We look forward to building on the encouraging safety profile and antitumor activity, which further supports and informs the design of our proposed Phase 2 clinical trial."

Retinoblastoma is a tumor that originates in the retina and is the most common type of eye cancer in children. VCN-01 is a systemically administered oncolytic adenovirus designed to selectively and aggressively replicate within tumor cells and degrade the tumor stroma.

Shares of Theriva is currently at $0.41, up $4.622 on a volume of 46,927.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.