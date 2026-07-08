Theriva Biologics Advances VIRAGE2 Trial To Refine VCN-01 Dosing In Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - Theriva Biologics Inc. (TOVX), a clinical-stage company developing therapies for cancer and related diseases, announced that the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) has authorized the initiation of its VIRAGE2 Phase 2a clinical trial.

The study will evaluate more frequent dosing of VCN-01 (zabilugene almadenorepvec) in combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel for first-line patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

The VIRAGE2 trial builds on results from the earlier 112-patient VIRAGE Phase 2b study, which showed that patients receiving two doses of VCN-01 three months apart had significantly improved overall survival, progression-free survival, and duration of response compared to those treated with a single dose or standard chemotherapy alone. Both the EMA and FDA recognized these outcomes and suggested that more frequent dosing could further enhance clinical benefit.

VIRAGE2 is designed to test the feasibility of administering at least three doses of VCN-01 two months apart, alongside standard chemotherapy. Results will inform the dosing regimen for a potential pivotal Phase 3 trial.

Steven A. Shallcross, Chief Executive Officer of Theriva Biologics, said the company is " excited to start this important exploratory clinical trial to refine the VCN-01 dosing regimen," noting that repeated dosing may enable more potent degradation of tumor stroma and earlier induction of an antitumor immune response. The primary objective is to determine whether more frequent dosing is well tolerated and does not adversely impact VCN-01 levels in the body.

TOVX has traded between $0.16 and $0.86 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $0.23, down 7.07%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $0.22, down 3.13%.

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