There’s a Record Number of 401(k) Millionaires: Is It Enough To Retire in Your State?

A recent Fidelity Investments report found that there are currently about 497,000 401(k) accounts with at least $1 million. That’s a 2.5% increase from earlier this year when the number of 401(k) millionaires was 485,000. It’s also a new record.

Accumulating $1 million in retirement savings is a key milestone, one that’s worth celebrating. Depending on where you live and what age you plan to retire, it might even be enough money to quit your day job and live out your retirement years in comfort.

If you’re like the average American, you’re probably going to spend about 20 years in retirement, as per the U.S. Department of Labor data. That means you’ll need to split your $1 million across 20 years (assuming there are no interest gains or taxes due). That’s about $50,000 a year.

Besides your 401(k) savings, you may also have Social Security to fall back on. As of January 2024, the average Social Security recipient gets $1,907 a month or $22,884 a year. With that benefit amount, you’d earn an additional $457,680 over 20 years if everything stays exactly the same. This would give you a grand total of about $1,457,680 or $72,884 a year (excluding taxes).

Assuming all of these factors hold true, and using data from a recent GOBankingRates study, these are the top U.S. states where that amount of money is enough to retire on in descending order. Can you figure out which five are too expensive to make the cut?

West Virginia

Total yearly expenditure (average): $49,261

$49,261 How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 3 months, 19 days

20 years, 3 months, 19 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 29.6 years

Mississippi

Total yearly expenditure (average): $50,128

$50,128 How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 11 months, 12 days

19 years, 11 months, 12 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 29 years

Oklahoma

Total yearly expenditure (average): $50,186

$50,186 How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 11 months, 5 days

19 years, 11 months, 5 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 29 years

Kansas

Total yearly expenditure (average): $50,533

$50,533 How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 9 months, 15 days

19 years, 9 months, 15 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 28.8 years

Alabama

Total yearly expenditure (average): $50,995

$50,995 How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 7 months, 11 days

19 years, 7 months, 11 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 28.6 years

Missouri

Total yearly expenditure (average): $51,053

$51,053 How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 7 months, 3 days

19 years, 7 months, 3 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 28.5 years

Arkansas

Total yearly expenditure (average): $51,169

$51,169 How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 6 months, 15 days

19 years, 6 months, 15 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 28.5 years

Iowa

Total yearly expenditure (average): $51,978

$51,978 How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 2 months, 26 days

19 years, 2 months, 26 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 28 years

Tennessee

Total yearly expenditure (average): $52,267

$52,267 How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 1 month, 17 days

19 years, 1 month, 17 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 27.8 years

Louisiana

Total yearly expenditure (average): $52,441

$52,441 How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 0 months, 26 days

19 years, 0 months, 26 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 27.8 years

Georgia

Total yearly expenditure (average): $52,557

$52,557 How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 0 months, 11 days

19 years, 0 months, 11 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 27.7 years

Nebraska

Total yearly expenditure (average): $52,614

$52,614 How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 0 months, 4 days

19 years, 0 months, 4 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 27.7 years

Michigan

Total yearly expenditure (average): $52,614

$52,614 How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 0 months, 4 days

19 years, 0 months, 4 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 27.7 years

Indiana

Total yearly expenditure (average): $52,672

$52,672 How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 11 months, 27 days

18 years, 11 months, 27 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 27.7 years

Illinois

Total yearly expenditure (average): $53,077

$53,077 How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 10 months, 3 days

18 years, 10 months, 3 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 27.5 years

South Dakota

Total yearly expenditure (average): $53,077

$53,077 How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 10 months, 3 days

18 years, 10 months, 3 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 27.5 years

Ohio

Total yearly expenditure (average): $53,308

$53,308 How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 9 months, 4 days

18 years, 9 months, 4 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 27.3 years

Texas

Total yearly expenditure (average): $53,701

$53,701 How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 7 months, 7 days

18 years, 7 months, 7 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 27.1 years

Wyoming

Total yearly expenditure (average): $53,886

$53,886 How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 6 months, 23 days

18 years, 6 months, 23 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 27 years

Kentucky

Total yearly expenditure (average): $53,886

$53,886 How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 6 months, 23 days

18 years, 6 months, 23 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 27 years

New Mexico

Total yearly expenditure (average): $54,291

$54,291 How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 5 months, 2 days

18 years, 5 months, 2 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 26.8 years

North Dakota

Total yearly expenditure (average): $54,522

$54,522 How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 4 months, 3 days

18 years, 4 months, 3 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 26.7 years

South Carolina

Total yearly expenditure (average): $54,522

$54,522 How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 4 months, 3 days

18 years, 4 months, 3 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 26.7 years

Minnesota

Total yearly expenditure (average): $54,580

$54,580 How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 3 months, 27 days

18 years, 3 months, 27 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 26.7 years

Pennsylvania

Total yearly expenditure (average): $54,811

$54,811 How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 2 months, 26 days

18 years, 2 months, 26 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 26.5 years

Wisconsin

Total yearly expenditure (average): $55,158

$55,158 How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 1 month, 16 days

18 years, 1 month, 16 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 26.4 years

North Carolina

Total yearly expenditure (average): $55,621

$55,621 How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 11 months, 23 days

17 years, 11 months, 23 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 26 years

Idaho

Total yearly expenditure (average): $57,240

$57,240 How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 5 months, 20 days

17 years, 5 months, 20 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 25.4 years

Delaware

Total yearly expenditure (average): $58,281

$58,281 How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 1 month, 13 days

17 years, 1 month, 13 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 25 years

Florida

Total yearly expenditure (average): $58,396

$58,396 How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 1 month, 13 days

17 years, 1 month, 13 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 24.9 years

Nevada

Total yearly expenditure (average): $58,454

$58,454 How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 1 month, 9 days

17 years, 1 month, 9 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 24.9 years

Virginia

Total yearly expenditure (average): $58,627

$58,627 How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 0 months, 22 days

17 years, 0 months, 22 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 24.8 years

Montana

Total yearly expenditure (average): $59,610

$59,610 How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 9 months, 10 days

16 years, 9 months, 10 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 24.4 years

Utah

Total yearly expenditure (average): $60,420

$60,420 How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 6 months, 18 days

16 years, 6 months, 18 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 24.1 years

Colorado

Total yearly expenditure (average): $61,807

$61,807 How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 2 months, 4 days

16 years, 2 months, 4 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 23.5 years

Arizona

Total yearly expenditure (average): $63,600

$63,600 How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 8 months, 20 days

15 years, 8 months, 20 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 22.9 years

New Jersey

Total yearly expenditure (average): $63,773

$63,773 How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 8 months, 6 days

15 years, 8 months, 6 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 22.8 years

Maine

Total yearly expenditure (average): $64,005

$64,005 How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 7 months, 15 days

15 years, 7 months, 15 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 22.7 years

Rhode Island

Total yearly expenditure (average): $64,756

$64,756 How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 5 months, 10 days

15 years, 5 months, 10 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 22.5 years

Connecticut

Total yearly expenditure (average): $65,855

$65,855 How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 2 months, 4 days

15 years, 2 months, 4 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 22 years

Oregon

Total yearly expenditure (average): $66,317

$66,317 How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 0 months, 29 days

15 years, 0 months, 29 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 21.9 years

Maryland

Total yearly expenditure (average): $66,375

$66,375 How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 0 months, 26 days

15 years, 0 months, 26 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 21.9 years

Vermont

Total yearly expenditure (average): $66,433

$66,433 How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 0 months, 19 days

15 years, 0 months, 19 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 21.9 years

New Hampshire

Total yearly expenditure (average): $66,838

$66,838 How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 11 months, 16 days

14 years, 11 months, 16 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 21.8 years

Washington

Total yearly expenditure (average): $66,895

$66,895 How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 11 months, 12 days

14 years, 11 months, 12 days How long $1 million with Social Security will last in savings: 21.7 years

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: There's a Record Number of 401(k) Millionaires: Is It Enough To Retire in Your State?

