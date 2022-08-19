There's Reason For Concern Over The Cato Corporation's (NYSE:CATO) Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 32.5x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Cato over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason. NYSE:CATO Price Based on Past Earnings August 19th 2022 Although there are no analyst estimates available for Cato, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Enough Growth For Cato?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Cato's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 61%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 72% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 9.0% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we find it concerning that Cato is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Cato's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Cato revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cato (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of Cato's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

