There's Reason For Concern Over Stride, Inc.'s (NYSE:LRN) Massive 31% Price Jump

Despite an already strong run, Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 31% in the last thirty days. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 49%.

Since its price has surged higher, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 22x, you may consider Stride as a stock to potentially avoid with its 25.4x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Stride as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:LRN Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Stride will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Stride's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 54%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 533% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 12% as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 20%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Stride's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Stride's P/E is getting right up there since its shares have risen strongly. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Stride currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Stride (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Stride, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

