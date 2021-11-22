There's Reason For Concern Over Overstock.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OSTK) Massive 33% Price Jump

Despite an already strong run, Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 33% in the last thirty days. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 75%.

After such a large jump in price, Overstock.com may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 53.6x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 17x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Overstock.com as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Overstock.com's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 88%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 11% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Overstock.com is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Overstock.com's P/E?

Shares in Overstock.com have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Overstock.com's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Having said that, be aware Overstock.com is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

You might be able to find a better investment than Overstock.com. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

