There's Reason For Concern Over Heartland Express, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price

It's not a stretch to say that Heartland Express, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HTLD) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.2x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 18x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Heartland Express has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

NasdaqGS:HTLD Price Based on Past Earnings November 26th 2021 free report on Heartland Express

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Heartland Express' is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 18%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 9.6% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 5.3% as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11%, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Heartland Express is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Heartland Express' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Heartland Express (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

