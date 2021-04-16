There's Reason For Concern Over Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 26.9x Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 22x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Expeditors International of Washington as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:EXPD Price Based on Past Earnings April 16th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company?

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

Expeditors International of Washington's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 20%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 51% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 5.4% per year as estimated by the eleven analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 15% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it concerning that Expeditors International of Washington is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Expeditors International of Washington's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Expeditors International of Washington that you should be aware of.

