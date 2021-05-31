There's Reason For Concern Over Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.'s (NYSE:CRL) Price

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.'s (NYSE:CRL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 44.8x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Charles River Laboratories International certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

NYSE:CRL Price Based on Past Earnings May 31st 2021 free report on Charles River Laboratories International

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Charles River Laboratories International would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 49%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 177% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 15% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 14% per year, which is not materially different.

With this information, we find it interesting that Charles River Laboratories International is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Charles River Laboratories International currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Charles River Laboratories International, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Charles River Laboratories International. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

