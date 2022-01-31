There's Reason For Concern Over Carrier Global Corporation's (NYSE:CARR) Price

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 16x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Carrier Global Corporation's (NYSE:CARR) P/E ratio of 18.1x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Recent earnings growth for Carrier Global has been in line with the market. The P/E is probably moderate because investors think this modest earnings performance will continue. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this can at least be maintained so that you could pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

NYSE:CARR Price Based on Past Earnings January 31st 2022

How Is Carrier Global's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Carrier Global would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 44%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 19% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 0.9% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Carrier Global is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Carrier Global's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Carrier Global (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

