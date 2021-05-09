There's Reason For Concern Over Black Knight, Inc.'s (NYSE:BKI) Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 43.1x Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 20x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Black Knight certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:BKI Price Based on Past Earnings May 9th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Black Knight will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is Black Knight's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Black Knight's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 94% last year. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 11% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 6.0% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 14% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Black Knight's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Black Knight's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Black Knight's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Having said that, be aware Black Knight is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.