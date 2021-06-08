There's Reason For Concern Over Biogen Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Massive 44% Price Jump

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 44% share price jump in the last month. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 35% in the last year.

Although its price has surged higher, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Biogen's P/E ratio of 20.5x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in the United States is also close to 20x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Biogen could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

NasdaqGS:BIIB Price Based on Past Earnings June 8th 2021 free report on Biogen

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Biogen would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 40%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 38% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 3.5% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 14% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Biogen is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Biogen's P/E

Biogen's stock has a lot of momentum behind it lately, which has brought its P/E level with the market. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Biogen's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Biogen you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Biogen's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

