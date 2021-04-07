There's Reason For Concern Over Aptiv PLC's (NYSE:APTV) Price

It's not a stretch to say that Aptiv PLC's (NYSE:APTV) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 22x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Aptiv certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

NYSE:APTV Price Based on Past Earnings April 7th 2021

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Aptiv would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 72% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 81% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 5.2% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth each year, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we find it concerning that Aptiv is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Aptiv currently trades on a higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Aptiv that you should be aware of.

