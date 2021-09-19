There's Reason For Concern Over Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (NYSE:AEM) Price

There wouldn't be many who think Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (NYSE:AEM) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.2x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 18x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Agnico Eagle Mines as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For Agnico Eagle Mines?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Agnico Eagle Mines would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 51% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 351% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 4.8% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 12% each year, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Agnico Eagle Mines' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Agnico Eagle Mines currently trades on a higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Agnico Eagle Mines (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're unsure about the strength of Agnico Eagle Mines' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

