There’s nowhere left for M&A bankers to hide

NEW YORK(Reuters Breakingviews) - After a brutal quarter for mergers, investment bankers are likely to field searching questions from analysts, investors and clients. Dealmakers tend to find the silver linings, at least when they speak publicly; the pipeline, for example, always somehow stays replenished even in the worst of times. Breakingviews instead imagines what the candid boss of fictional boutique bank BV Partners might say on the next earnings call.

ANALYST: M&A dropped off a cliff this quarter — down 58% from a year earlier to some $640 billion, according to Refinitiv, the lowest since just after the pandemic hit and, before that, since early 2014. Banking fees are down by a third from 2021, per IFR. Can you walk us through what happened?

CEO: Look, we all know the answer. Money isn’t free anymore, and it became far less free much faster than we expected. And there’s no way to know when borrowing costs will stop rising.

Until early this year, stock prices kept setting new highs and it was easy to use that stock to buy rivals. With the S&P 500 Index down by more than 20%, that currency is worth far less. Spending it can hurt, too. Adobe’s fell by a quarter after unveiling plans earlier this month to pay half in shares to acquire Figma for $20 billion.

We also thought that at least public targets are cheaper now, right? Zendesk sold in June for 41% less than bidders had offered in February. Most chief executives, and many shareholders, are not going to cave into opportunistic bids, however. It’ll take some time for them to reset expectations.

ANALYST: What about private equity deals? Didn’t you say not long ago that they were sitting on vast piles of cash?

CEO: Buyout firms depend on debt. It’s expensive and getting more expensive. There’s also less of it to go around. We had hoped conditions would improve if banks could offload loans from their balance sheets, but that’s proving difficult. The ones that backed Citrix Systems ate $700 million in losses to sell that debt.

What’s more, banks just pulled the offering for Apollo Global Management’s $3.9 billion purchase of assets from Lumen Technologies. There’s tens of billions of dollars of these deals stuck. The mega-banks will have to clean those up before even thinking about absorbing more.

ANALYST: You and your peers indicated that private credit would step in. Where is it?

CEO: We all got excited about direct lenders, especially when they supported big deals like Zendesk selling to Hellman & Friedman and Permira, or Anaplan agreeing to be bought by Thoma Bravo. When the wheels first came off, we even had a situation where those capital providers were competitive on pricing with the public debt markets, but the old truism is true: Private credit costs more. Direct lenders are scaling back and getting more expensive.

These loans are offered by the biggest, most aggressive asset managers in the world. The idea that they would stay cheap rested on a quaint notion that Apollo and Blackstone would be passive price-takers forever.

ANALYST: How did you miss all of this?

CEO: I guess I just don’t have a crystal ball. No one anticipated war in Ukraine. Few central bankers expected inflation to stick around for so long.

Not everyone was totally off-base, though. My friend Ken Jacobs at Lazard said at the start of this year that the energy sector in Europe would be a big theme. He was right: It just turns out it’s governments doing the buying.

Worldwide merger and acquisition volume declined 58%, to $643 billion, in the third quarter of 2022 from the same period a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data released on Sept. 30. In each of the previous eight quarters, deal volume exceeded $1 trillion.

After the first nine months of the year, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley retained the top three spots in the financial league tables.

