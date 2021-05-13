There's No Escaping Virtu Financial, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIRT) Muted Earnings

Virtu Financial, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIRT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.3x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Virtu Financial has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqGS:VIRT Price Based on Past Earnings May 13th 2021

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Virtu Financial's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 283% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 136% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 19% each year during the coming three years according to the ten analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth each year, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Virtu Financial is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Virtu Financial's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Virtu Financial's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Virtu Financial (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

