There's No Escaping Valhi, Inc.'s (NYSE:VHI) Muted Earnings Despite A 28% Share Price Rise

Despite an already strong run, Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 28% in the last thirty days. The annual gain comes to 138% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Even after such a large jump in price, Valhi may still be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.7x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 22x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Valhi has been doing a decent job lately as it's been growing earnings at a reasonable pace. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders may have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:VHI Price Based on Past Earnings April 29th 2021

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Valhi's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Valhi's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Valhi's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 3.3%. Ultimately though, it couldn't turn around the poor performance of the prior period, with EPS shrinking 84% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 19% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we are not surprised that Valhi is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent earnings trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On Valhi's P/E

Valhi's stock might have been given a solid boost, but its P/E certainly hasn't reached any great heights. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Valhi revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term are contributing to its low P/E, given the market is set to grow. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Valhi (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of Valhi's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

