There's No Escaping Regional Management Corp.'s (NYSE:RM) Muted Earnings Despite A 27% Share Price Rise

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 27% gain in the last month alone. The last month tops off a massive increase of 176% in the last year.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Regional Management's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.2x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Regional Management certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NYSE:RM Price Based on Past Earnings June 2nd 2021 free report on Regional Management

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Regional Management's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 100%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 102% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 1.0% each year as estimated by the six analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 14% per year.

In light of this, it's understandable that Regional Management's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From Regional Management's P/E?

Shares in Regional Management are going to need a lot more upward momentum to get the company's P/E out of its slump. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Regional Management's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Regional Management is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are potentially serious.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.