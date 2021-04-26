There's No Escaping Mercury General Corporation's (NYSE:MCY) Muted Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.5x Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 22x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Mercury General has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:MCY Price Based on Past Earnings April 26th 2021

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Mercury General would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 18% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 158% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 48% as estimated by the only analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 19%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Mercury General's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On Mercury General's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Mercury General maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Mercury General (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

