There's No Escaping Lakeland Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LAKE) Muted Earnings

Lakeland Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LAKE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.4x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 17x and even P/E's above 37x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Lakeland Industries' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

NasdaqGM:LAKE Price Based on Past Earnings December 15th 2021 free report on Lakeland Industries

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Lakeland Industries would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 37% decrease to the company's bottom line. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 16% as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 11%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Lakeland Industries' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Lakeland Industries' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. You can assess many of the main risks through our free balance sheet analysis for Lakeland Industries with six simple checks.

If you're unsure about the strength of Lakeland Industries' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

