There's No Escaping Jack in the Box Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JACK) Muted Earnings

Jack in the Box Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JACK) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.1x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 38x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Jack in the Box as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Jack in the Box's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Jack in the Box would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 86%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 115% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 4.4% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 11% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Jack in the Box is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Jack in the Box's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Jack in the Box maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Jack in the Box (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Jack in the Box, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

