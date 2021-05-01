There's No Escaping Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited's (NYSEMKT:DXF) Muted Earnings Despite A 35% Share Price Rise

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEMKT:DXF) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 35% share price jump in the last month. The last month tops off a massive increase of 256% in the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 21x, you may still consider Dunxin Financial Holdings as an attractive investment with its 10.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Dunxin Financial Holdings over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

AMEX:DXF Price Based on Past Earnings May 1st 2021

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Dunxin Financial Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Dunxin Financial Holdings would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 5.2%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 77% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 18% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we are not surprised that Dunxin Financial Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, we think shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent earnings trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

Despite Dunxin Financial Holdings' shares building up a head of steam, its P/E still lags most other companies. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Dunxin Financial Holdings revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term are contributing to its low P/E, given the market is set to grow. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Dunxin Financial Holdings that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Dunxin Financial Holdings' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

