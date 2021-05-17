There's No Escaping Conagra Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAG) Muted Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) as an attractive investment with its 15.4x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Conagra Brands has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:CAG Price Based on Past Earnings May 17th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Conagra Brands' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Conagra Brands' Growth Trending?

Conagra Brands' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 54% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen a 14% overall rise in EPS, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 7.4% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 14% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Conagra Brands is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Conagra Brands' P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Conagra Brands' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Conagra Brands, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

