There's No Escaping Century Casinos, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CNTY) Muted Earnings Despite A 25% Share Price Rise

Those holding Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded 25% in the last thirty days, but it needs to keep going to repair the recent damage it has caused to investor portfolios. But not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 37% in the last twelve months.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Century Casinos' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.9x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 32x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Century Casinos certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqCM:CNTY Price Based on Past Earnings August 12th 2022

Is There Any Growth For Century Casinos?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Century Casinos would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 52% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 801% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 2.7% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 9.6% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Century Casinos' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Final Word

The latest share price surge wasn't enough to lift Century Casinos' P/E close to the market median. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Century Casinos' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Century Casinos, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of Century Casinos' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

