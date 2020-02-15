There's No Doubt Roku Is Growing Fast. But Analysts Are Split on the Stock.

The company’s latest results blew past Wall Street’s expectations, but analysts still have to weigh its rapid growth and large, still-untapped market against the stock’s rich valuation.

The company’s latest results blew past Wall Street’s expectations, but analysts still have to weigh its rapid growth and large, still-untapped market against the stock’s rich valuation.

Roku blew through Wall Street’s expectations when it reported fourth-quarter results on Thursday evening. Management gave a confident forecast for 2020, but with heavier investment spending than many analysts had expected. Investors were left to weigh the company’s rapid growth and large, still-untapped market against the stock’s rich valuation.

Roku’s (ticker: ROKU) fourth-quarter revenue set a record for the company—up 49% from the year-earlier quarter—while its number of active accounts jumped by 36%. In 2020, the company expects another blazing year of roughly 45% sales growth, but with expanding losses as it invests in new advertising capabilities and an international rollout.

No doubt about it, that is an attractive rate of growth for a company to post year after year. But it has been no secret to investors, who have piled into Roku shares and sent them over 370% higher since the start of 2019. That’s pushed the stock’s valuation to a lofty 12 times revenue. The company has yet to turn an annual profit since going public in early 2017, and Wall Street doesn’t expect it to do so until 2021.

Wall Street analysts are still largely bullish on the stock, but there is some disagreement: 68% have a Buy or equivalent rating, while 16% recommend a Hold. The remaining 16% of analysts rate Roku at Sell. The average target price is $150.28, while the stock closed Friday at $130.25, down 6.3%.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_dfe0f5afe9caf14760f17d39.json

Bulls see the company growing into its valuation as streaming viewing takes up an ever larger share of entertainment time and Roku expands internationally. The bears expect Roku’s growth rate to decelerate meaningfully in 2020 and beyond. For such a highly priced stock, that could be an issue.

“Roku clearly has tremendous opportunities for revenue growth, as it is well positioned to benefit from the rise of streaming services and cord cutting globally,” wrote Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter. “...That said, Roku’s path to profitability is unclear, as Roku continues to expand its workforce to support its next leg of growth. Achieving profitability in Roku’s international markets will take time, in our view, which will likely rein in Roku’s lofty valuation once this becomes clear to investors. Roku clearly has substantial growth opportunities, but we think the multiple is already stretched.”

Pachter reiterated his Neutral rating on Roku stock on Friday and lifted his price target by $10, to $115.

Roku tends to sell its streaming players at or near cost, to gain greater scale for its user base. It then monetizes those customers through advertising and by taking a cut of subscription fees for over-the-top streaming services like Netflix (NFLX) bought through its platform. Roku’s guidance is for its platform business to reach about three-quarters of sales in 2020, up from about two-thirds of 2019 revenue.

“More and more of the revenue and almost all of the gross profit will be generated from the platform business,” Roku CFO Steve Louden told Barron’s on Thursday.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney is bullish on that strategy.

“We continue to view Roku as one of the best plays on ad-supported OTT, with the company being one of the best positioned to take share of the very large, underpenetrated $70 billion TV ad spend opportunity,” Mahaney wrote on Friday. “Roku should benefit from this secular shift, especially as only 3% of TV budgets have transferred to OTT while 29% of audience is streaming videos, per Magna Global. And near-term, we see Roku benefiting directly from the Streaming Wars (e.g., record account adds) and from international expansion.”

Mahaney reiterated his Outperform rating on Roku stock, and lifted his price target by $10 to $170.

Pivotal Research Group’s Jeffrey Wlodarczak has a Street-low $60 price target on Roku stock with a Sell rating. He sees Roku’s strong fourth quarter as reflecting a Goldilocks backdrop with little competition and the launch of new streaming services like Walt Disney’s (DIS) Disney+. Going forward, he expects cable companies like Comcast (CMCSA) and potentially Charter Communications (CHTR) to offer competing streaming players and bundle streaming services into their pay TV offerings. Both of those factors could make Roku superfluous for many customers.

Wlodarczak also notes that some of Roku’s larger competitors like Apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOGL) have exceptionally deep pockets, and might not be looking to generate a profit from their streaming devices directly.

“Most importantly Roku trades at an alarmingly high 12 times 2020 revenue, which leaves little room for missteps and we believe the odds of a misstep are rising appreciably in 2020,” Wlodarczak wrote on Friday.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at nicholas.jasinski@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.