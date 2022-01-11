There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For United States Lime & Minerals' (NASDAQ:USLM) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in United States Lime & Minerals' (NASDAQ:USLM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for United States Lime & Minerals:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$45m ÷ (US$311m - US$12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, United States Lime & Minerals has an ROCE of 15%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 15%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for United States Lime & Minerals' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of United States Lime & Minerals, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at United States Lime & Minerals. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 15%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 51% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at United States Lime & Minerals thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that United States Lime & Minerals is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 81% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

