There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Titan Machinery's (NASDAQ:TITN) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Titan Machinery:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$69m ÷ (US$855m - US$306m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, Titan Machinery has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

NasdaqGS:TITN Return on Capital Employed December 27th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Titan Machinery's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Titan Machinery Tell Us?

Shareholders will be relieved that Titan Machinery has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 13%, which is always encouraging. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

One more thing to note, Titan Machinery has decreased current liabilities to 36% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line On Titan Machinery's ROCE

As discussed above, Titan Machinery appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

