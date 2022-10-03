There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For StoneCo's (NASDAQ:STNE) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in StoneCo's (NASDAQ:STNE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on StoneCo is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = R$2.5b ÷ (R$40b - R$22b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, StoneCo has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the IT industry. NasdaqGS:STNE Return on Capital Employed October 3rd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for StoneCo compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering StoneCo here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For StoneCo Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at StoneCo are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 14%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 890%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

One more thing to note, StoneCo has decreased current liabilities to 56% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

Our Take On StoneCo's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that StoneCo can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 72% in the last three years. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with StoneCo and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

While StoneCo may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

