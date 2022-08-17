There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Safe Bulkers' (NYSE:SB) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Safe Bulkers, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$201m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Safe Bulkers has an ROCE of 18%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 18%. NYSE:SB Return on Capital Employed August 17th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Safe Bulkers' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Safe Bulkers Tell Us?

Safe Bulkers' ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 2,059% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Safe Bulkers' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Safe Bulkers has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 33% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

