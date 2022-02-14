There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For MP Materials' (NYSE:MP) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at MP Materials (NYSE:MP) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on MP Materials is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$132m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$71m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, MP Materials has an ROCE of 7.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 17%.

NYSE:MP Return on Capital Employed February 14th 2022

In the above chart we have measured MP Materials' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that MP Materials is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses two years ago, but now it's earning 7.4% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 2,399% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 3.8%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

What We Can Learn From MP Materials' ROCE

Overall, MP Materials gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 14% return over the last year. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for MP Materials (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

