There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Monarch Casino & Resort's (NASDAQ:MCRI) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Monarch Casino & Resort's (NASDAQ:MCRI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Monarch Casino & Resort, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$104m ÷ (US$694m - US$131m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Monarch Casino & Resort has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.7% generated by the Hospitality industry. NasdaqGS:MCRI Return on Capital Employed September 19th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Monarch Casino & Resort's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Monarch Casino & Resort.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Monarch Casino & Resort Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Monarch Casino & Resort. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 105%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Monarch Casino & Resort's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Monarch Casino & Resort has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 59% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Monarch Casino & Resort can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Before jumping to any conclusions though, we need to know what value we're getting for the current share price. That's where you can check out our FREE intrinsic value estimation that compares the share price and estimated value.

While Monarch Casino & Resort isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.